WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The National Weather Service says there is a confirmed tornado in South Beloit.



The National Weather Service made the update at 4:50 p.m., and said 60 miles per hour winds were present in the area as well. Quarter-sized hail poses a risk in the area, too.



A tornado warning was issued for Winnebago County at 3:15 p.m. and will not expire until 5:30 p.m.