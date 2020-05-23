Boone County approaches 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Boone County is approaching 400 total cases of coronavirus after reporting more than a dozen new cases Saturday.

The health department said there are now 20 new residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Boone County is now up to 395 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The county remains with 16 deaths related to the virus as of Saturday.

The health department is still reporting 2 areas of concerns, Symphony Northwoods and Park Place of Belvidere.

Health officials also announced that the COVID-19 community-based testing sites at UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford and Auburn High School in Rockford will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, along with all sites supported by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Both Rockford sites will reopen on Tuesday.

The UIC Health Science Campus - Rockford location is normally open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Auburn High School site is normally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.