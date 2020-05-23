 Skip to Content

A list of severe weather warnings across the Stateline

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Severe weather is expected in the Stateline for Saturday afternoon, with severe thunderstorm, hail and tornadoes all factors for this system.

Here is a current list of warnings issued by the National Weather Service as of 2 p.m. on Saturday:

— Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago and Ogle County until 3:30 PM.

— Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll and Whiteside until 2:45 PM.

— Tornado Warning for Carroll and Whiteside County is in effect until 3:15 PM.

— Tornado Watch in effect for Bureau and Whiteside County until 3 PM. This storm may head toward Lee County after 3 PM. More details coming soon.

Remember a Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 P.M. Saturday for all of Northern Illinois.

More live updates on these watches in warning with be found on our social pages and on air all throughout the evening. Stay tuned.

