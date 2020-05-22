Winnebago County reports 60 more cases of COVID-19, region surpasses 3,000 cases

Winnebago County reports 60 more cases of COVID-19, region surpasses 3,000 casesNew
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Sixty additional people in Winnebago County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,744, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.
The case increase brings the 9-county region total past 3,000, to exactly 3,030. Winnebago County reported no new deaths on Friday.
The 9-county region is made up of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties.