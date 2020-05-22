 Skip to Content

Urban Forest Craft Brewery opens Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting tomorrow, Rockford will officially be home to a new brewery in the Forest City.

After years of work and sweat equity to build out the space, owners of Urban Forest announce they'll be open for curbside orders starting Saturday. The brewery is located at 6551 E Riverside Blvd in Rockford.

You can make an order online today to pick up tomorrow, or place orders tomorrow or Sunday. To make an order, click here.

Tune in to 13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for an inside look a the brewery and hear from owners on what opening day means to them.

