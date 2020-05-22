Rockford Park District closes pools, cancels summer concert series

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Park District announces it will not open pools and cancel its "Sounds of Summer" concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other courts and recreation opportunities will reopen starting May 30.

The Alpine Pool, Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will all be closed for the season due to restrictions in place from state and local health officials.

"Since the start of this health emergency, the Rockford Park District has followed and supported guidelines and requirements established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), State of Illinois, and Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) and will continue to do so in order to help eliminate this virus from our community," the park district said in a press release.

Starting May 30, the Rockford Park District will start putting up basketball rims, soccer nets, futsal nets, tennis nets, pickleball nets and disc golf cages.

The park district asks that you still follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying those sports. The park district says it is also finalizing youth and teen programming opportunities for the summer season based off of new guidelines.