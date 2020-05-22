Rockford Pain Management to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Pain Management now offers a COVID-19 antibody test for anyone over the age of 18.

The test takes a finger-prick blood sample to check to coronavirus antibodies.

If you have coronavirus antibodies, it does not mean that you are immune from the virus.

Rockford Pain Management's antibody test costs $49. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Mercyhealth also offers an antibody test at its hospital and clinic labs but requires a doctor referral.