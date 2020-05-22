Tourism organizations promote Illinois road trips as a safe travel option

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WREX) — As counties across the state reopen, some tourism organizations encourage Illinois road trips to attract tourists.

“From Rockford to Alton, and the Quad Cities to Champaign, there are numerous activities available to the public for an enjoyable getaway close to home," Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County said.

Every Tuesday, tourism organizations from across the state will promote trips to local communities on a weekly blog, "Illinois Road Trip Round Up".

All activities and trips featured on the blog will be open and available for people to visit immediately.

Tourism boosts local economies as Illinois enters its phases of re-opening, according to Reifsteck.

