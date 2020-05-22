River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 7:45 AM Friday the stage was 14.6 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
* Impact, At 14.0 feet, Water affects residences in outlying areas
immediately along the river including basements, yards, driveways,
and access roads.
&&