Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children

LONDON (AP) — A new report says the coronavirus pandemic is interrupting immunization against diseases including measles, polio and cholera that could put the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk.



Health officials say more than half of 129 countries where immunization data were available reported moderate, severe or total suspensions of vaccination services during March and April.



Officials also noted campaigns to vaccinate children against polio have been suspended in 38 countries, mostly in Africa, as a result of the pandemic.