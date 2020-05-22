Meg’s Daily Grind unveils coffee truck

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meg's Daily Grind unveils its new product - a traveling coffee truck!

Meg's truck offers nitro, iced, and cold brew coffee.

The truck is using social distancing procedures to ensure safety.

"With our orders going to strictly drive-thru, we just thought this would be another way to reach other customers - being able to be around other areas that people could come and buy coffee," said Megan Carlson, owner of Meg's Daily Grind.

While there is not a set location for the truck, Meg's asks residents to weigh in on where they would like to see it!