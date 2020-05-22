Illinois processes nearly 700,000 COVID-19 tests since start of outbreak

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois has processed nearly 700,000 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak began, according to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

In the state's daily update Friday, Dr. Ezike said in the past 24 hours alone, the state processed 25,113 COVID-19 tests. The state reports an additional 2,758 cases, bringing the total in Illinois to 105,444, according to public health officials.

Illinois reports 110 new deaths Friday, which means 4,715 Illinoisans have lost their lives to the virus.

As of Friday, 3,928 people are in the hospital, according to health officials. One-thousand and sixty of those patients are in ICUs and 589 are on ventilators.