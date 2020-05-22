Friday Fun at Home – Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

Since it's Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer, we're having a backyard BBQ with just the family. Even though it's not a big party, we can still have fun and get moving, while also relaxing and reflecting on what the day means.