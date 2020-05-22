Freeport Art Museum to receive $5,000 gift if it can match the money

FREEPORT (WREX) — An anonymous donor gifted the Freeport Art Museum $5,000- but only if the museum can match it by June 30.

The entire organization is funded through art classes, fundraisers, and donations. As a private, non-profit, the art museum doesn't receive tax money.

Since Freeport Art Museum can't hold classes or fundraising events due to the pandemic, they've lost a significant source of funding, according to the museum. It canceled many of its programs in accordance to the Illinois governor's orders.

With these funding sources now unavailable, the museum will focus on fundraising to get the $5,000 gift.

The Freeport Arts Museum previously received a $12,000 grant from the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund earlier this month. The museum planned to use that grant money to keep the building open and its two full-time staff members employed, according to Executive Director Jason Judd.

Currently, the museum plans to open their doors for a slow reopen on June 2nd. Two new art shows premiere later in June.

You can support the museum on their website.