Cherry Valley Public Library breaks ground on new expansion

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — While COVID-19 slowed business an development across the globe, one Stateline library announces plans to expand.

The Cherry Valley Public Library officially broke ground on a new expansion Friday afternoon.

The expansion will focus on growing youth programs, but the expansion will include a specific change to help make the library more accessible during the pandemic according to the library's director, Jane Lenser.

"This drive up book return thing, it's already started to be more apparent how important it is," Lenser said. "I think being able to do those transactions without leaving your car is going to be really popular.

Lenser hopes the construction will be finished sometime this fall.