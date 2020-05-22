Boone County grant money to help non-profits during pandemic

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Community Foundation received a $100,000 grant to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant money came from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund which the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations established with support from the governor.

BCCF plans to enhance its own COVID-19 response grant to support area non-profits.

Grant applications open June 1 and close June 15. To learn more about the application process, visit their website or call their office at 815-544-7231. To donate locally, click here.