Anderson Japanese Gardens to open next week with timed entry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Anderson Japanese Gardens will reopen next Friday at limited capacity and with social distancing in place.

Anderson now requires pre-purchased, timed admission tickets to enter the gardens. Each ticket is only valid for a thirty-minute entry window.

To purchase tickets, visit Anderson Japanese Gardens' website.

Fresco at the Garden also opens for outdoor dining from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. daily. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 815-316-2256.

Information can change quickly and with little notice, the gardens said. Check their respective websites for the most up-to-date information.