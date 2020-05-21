Vote-by-mail expansion ready for Illinois House floor vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House will consider expanding voting by mail for the fall election using federal pandemic-relief funds.



The Democratic-controlled Executive Committee approved the plan Thursday on an 8-5 partisan vote. Rep. Kelly Burke's proposal would encourage mail-in ballots by sending applications to anyone who voted by mail in 2018, 2019 or in this year's primary.



The Democrat says it would provide a simpler and safer way to vote during the COVID-19 outbreak. Republicans don't like the idea, saying it could increase the chance of error or electoral fraud.



The proposal would boost mail-in voting only for the November election.