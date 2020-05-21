Unemployment numbers surpass 39 million out-of-work since pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — More then 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest round of pandemic-related layoffs.

The new numbers bring the total of Americans who sought unemployment to nearly 39 million since the pandemic-related closures started.

The U.S. Labor Department released the latest numbers on Thursday.

When Illinois last released data at the end of March, Rockford's unemployment rate was among the worst in the entire state.

Another 2.2 million self-employed, contract and gig workers applied under a new federal program.

These workers were previously ineligible from receiving traditional unemployment benefits. In Illinois, nearly 45,000 people applied in the first day, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Illinois has not yet released the latest numbers of unemployment.