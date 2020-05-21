RVC narrows down new technology center site to 3 locations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College has narrowed down its options for its new technology center.



After receiving 21 proposals for the site, the school announced three finalists for its Advanced Technology Center:

Belvidere CUSD 100, Big Thunder Mall, Belvidere

Greater Rockford Airport Authority, Rockford Airport, Rockford

Stenstrom, Stenstrom Center for Career Education, Rockford

The RVC Board and administration will now meet with representatives from each of the three finalists to begin negotiations and determine the best fit for the RVC District 511 community.

RVC says the goal of the ATC is to target individuals seeking to further their high school education and job opportunities through an education steeped in the latest technology.

“Our board and staff have vetted the proposals submitted by a wide variety of potential bidders on our Advanced Technology Center and we have narrowed those proposals down to three prospective bids,” said RVC Board Chairman Patrick Murphy. “We have followed the criteria that we laid out in our RFP down to three locations. We want to thank all of those who submitted very professional proposals.”

RVC has seen some setbacks with the ATC in the past year, with high profile locations falling through, including the Barber Colman Village on Main St.

Shortly after, the school announced it was looking at a deal the Rockford Register Star news tower. However, not all of the RVC Board Members were on board with that plan. Then in April of this year, the college announced it was taking proposals for the building, saying it would be "cost prohibitive" for the college to only pursue the Register Star news tower site.

Rock Valley College District 511 includes all or part of Boone, DeKalb, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.