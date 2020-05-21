Ronit’s Kitchen prepares for service amid changes to reopening plans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A restaurant is working on its next step amid changes to both Illinois and local reopening plans.

Ronit's Kitchen on Madison Street says it will continue with delivery and carryout. However, Owner Ronit Golan thinks the business can also fit a few tables on the patio outside. She adds that she misses getting to see people enjoy her food.

"I know that it's scary times," said Golan. "And obviously we don't want to infect anybody. We've been very careful cleaning the restaurant, wearing masks, gloves obviously."

Other restaurants are also facing uncertainty due to the changes to the reopening plans. Winnebago County is expected to learn the specifics of its plan on Tuesday.