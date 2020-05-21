Rockford woman accused of physically abusing a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman is charged after police say she physically abused a child.



Shaunte Coleman, 26, of Rockford, turned herself into authorities on Sunday.



Police say a child under the age of 5 was treated at a local hospital for injuries consistent with being physically abused.



Coleman is being charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and Aggravated Domestic Battery.



Coleman was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to police.