Rockford University offers Bachelor’s Degree Completion Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University has a new program to help working adults get a degree.

It's called the Bachelor's Degree Completion Program under the Puri School of Business.

The program accepts on-the-job training credentials, military credits and prior college credits earned for an associate's degree.

You can get a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies or starting this fall a Bachelor of Science in Accounting Studies.

"If we can help move them along and get them closer to that goal of earning that bachelor's degree, what an amazing opportunity to help out our community and to help out Rockfordians and to change people's lives," said Rockford University Puri School of Business Chair Mandolin Mull.

Rockford University accepts applications for the program throughout the year.