Rockford Park District elects new president

ROCKFORD (WREX) —A new person will lead the area's larges park district.

Commissioner Scott Olson was elected president of the Rockford Park District.

Olson has served on the board of commissioners since 2016. He's been involved with a number of other local groups including the Burpee Museum, Tinker Swiss Cottage, and Midway Village.

“We are thrilled to have Scott leading the park board as he has extensive knowledge of the District, understands the community we serve, and knows the challenges the District faces, especially following the impact COVID-19 has had on our organization," said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

Olson takes over for former president, Ian Linnabary. Linnabary served in that role for five years and remains on the board as a commissioner.