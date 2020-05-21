Rock County Sheriff’s intercepts marijuana shipped from California
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County sheriff's deputies intercepted two pounds of what they say is high-grade marijuana that was being sent to Rock County, Wisconsin from California.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport police about a suspicious package that originated from California and was on its way to Rock County.
Authorities believed the package contained illegal narcotics.
Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies later located the package at a receiving facility and intercepted it prior to it being delivered, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
A Rock County K-9 smelled something suspicious on the package and it was seized by investigators who were able to get a search warrant.
When the package was opened, deputies found two pounds
of high-grade marijuana, according to the news release.
This case is still under investigation.