Rock County Sheriff’s intercepts marijuana shipped from California

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County sheriff's deputies intercepted two pounds of what they say is high-grade marijuana that was being sent to Rock County, Wisconsin from California.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport police about a suspicious package that originated from California and was on its way to Rock County.

Authorities believed the package contained illegal narcotics.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies later located the package at a receiving facility and intercepted it prior to it being delivered, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

A Rock County K-9 smelled something suspicious on the package and it was seized by investigators who were able to get a search warrant.

When the package was opened, deputies found two pounds

of high-grade marijuana, according to the news release.

This case is still under investigation.