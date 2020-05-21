River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 8:45 AM Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
