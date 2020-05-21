Restaurants in Beloit reopen for dining after months of being closed

BELOIT (WREX) — Bars and restaurants just to the north of Rockford are back in business on Thursday.

While restaurants in Illinois are waiting and debating options on what to do to keep customers safe, some restaurants in Beloit pulled the trigger and opened with guidelines.

"Tables may be spaced apart a little bit. We are implementing disposable menus or contact-less menus and then just increased frequency of sanitation throughout the restaurants, restrooms, surfaces," said Geronimo Hospitality Group Director of Public Relations RoseAnn Haedt.

Blue Collar Coffee Co. in downtown Beloit is one of a number of businesses reopening at a limited capacity.

Geronimo Hospitality Group's properties and community members didn't hesitate to take advantage after Rock County announced earlier this week that restaurants and bars could open under certain restrictions.

"We know that people are excited to get back out and enjoy their favorite restaurants and their favorite cups of coffee. We can feel it. We are seeing people out on the streets. We're are excited and we are seeing it on social media," said Haedt.

Some people packed into a bar downtown while others tickled into places like Coach's Bar & Grill which has a limited capacity of 50 people.

"But I don't see 50 being an issue at this very moment because people are gradually getting back into the swing of things," said Coach's Bar & Grill General Manager Andie Flaherty.

Flaherty says it's the loyal customers that drove her to reopen.

"That was our main goal was to get our regulars back into their comfort and to be able to see everyone's faces and be able to serve them that drink," said Flaherty.

While it's not business at usual, it is a step closer to normalcy. Though there is a long way to go.

"We still have a hole to get out of and it's going to take our customers to get out of there." said Flaherty.