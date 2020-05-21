Mercyhealth to offer a COVID-19 antibody test at its hospitals and clinics

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth offers a COVID-19 antibody test that detects whether someone has had the virus.

Antibody testing detects whether the body responds to a specific illness- like COVID-19. The test shows if the patient had COVID-19 and recovered, but it will not show if someone currently has the virus.

Antibody tests require a doctor referral, but many insurance plans cover the cost of a test, Mercyhealth said.

"This test will hopefully tell us whether or not a patient has developed an immune response to the virus," the Medical Director at Mercyhealth Dr. Mark Goelzer said.

LabCorp runs the test and people should get results in 24-48 hours.

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, Mercyhealth urges you to call your doctor or local clinic.