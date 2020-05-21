Illinois reports 2,268 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 87 more deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Governor JB Pritzker provides an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state of Illinois. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 21, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — As Illinois is approaching Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen, the state is announcing new cases of COVID-19 along with more deaths related to the virus.



On Thursday, the state reported 2,268 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 102,686.



The state also reported 87 more deaths related to the virus, meaning the state's death toll is up to 4,607.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



