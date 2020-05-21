IL National Guard activated to protect communities from flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated nearly 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers to prepare for major flooding along the Illinois River and its offshoots.

“COVID-19 has altered every facet of our lives, and that includes how we respond to emergencies or disasters," the governor said. "Our public safety agencies are working together to provide guidelines that limit potential exposures and keep everyone safe.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast the Illinois River will reach its major flood stage at 24 feet on Saturday morning in Meredosia.

Pritzker also issued a state distaste proclamation for four counties: Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan.

NWS forecast nine other Illinois rivers to experience moderate to minor flooding.

Without more flood protections like sandbags, water could flow over several levees and flood roads. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency began sandbagging communities along the river.

All guardmen will be tested for COVID-19 before they enter local communities. They will also wear PPE when they can't social distance.

NWS expects the river to continue to rise through next week.

