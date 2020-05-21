FREEPORT (WREX) — Aiden Chang and North Central had just knocked off the defending NCAA Division III national champs. They were gearing up for a home game in the Sweet 16. Then, the sports world stopped.

"Campus was buzzing," Chang said. "There was a lot of excitement. Even though it was spring break, we all knew this game was going to be packed. The biggest game of our lives, for sure. To come to an end like that was definitely shocking, that's for sure."

The coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports the day before North Central was supposed to take the court with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line.

"For it to end the way it did definitely was not ideal and it hurt," Chang said. "We really thought this was our year."

But Chang wasn't even supposed to be at North Central this past season. A horrific leg injury in December of 2018 allowed him to return for one more year of eligibility. Aiden goes back to that day a year and a half ago, when he broke his fibula. He says the force of that break tore the ligaments that hold the ankle bone in place, which resulted in a compound fracture of the ankle. Chang compared it to an injury similar to former Louisville standout Kevin Ware, or Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward.

"The first thing I saw was everyone else's reaction," Chang remembers. "The people around me scattered and went away. That was my first inclination that something was wrong. When I rolled up I saw my leg mangled, essentially. That's when I started to feel everything."

A doctor in the crowd provided immediate assistance, then took it a step further.

"He ended up following the ambulance when it arrived, going to the hospital which wasn't his place of work and performed the surgery," Chang said. "[It was] pretty amazing of him, the fact he was off duty and willing to do that."

After a few weeks of rest, it was time to start rehabbing.

"The first few sessions were literally just bending my foot forward and backwards," he said. "Because of the ligaments that were torn, I wasn't even able to do that."

Slowly but surely, he took the proper steps to getting stronger.

"A lot of it was confidence," he said. "About six months after surgery I was able to jog up and down the court very lightly."

Then it was time to hop into senior season, part two.

"My first actual jump shot, our first game of the year we actually played [defending national champion] Wisconsin-Osh Kosh," Chang says. "We were both preseason ranked top five in the country. Big first game. I ended up making it and that was a nice thing to feel and see."

Aiden says he's dedicated his life to the game of basketball. And even though it took a lot of pain, he appreciates his extra year of playing the game he loves.

"I wouldn't change a second of my time at North Central," he said.

Whether it's the tourney appearances, the conference titles, the buzzer beaters, and even the toughest of times, Aiden Chang will look back on every moment with gratitude.