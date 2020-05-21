Dry weather holds on for another day before weekend rain kicks in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We avoid rain showers and storms for one last day, then wet weather moves back in over the holiday weekend. The weekend won't be a washout, however.

Dry start to the weekend:

Friday remains quiet ahead of the active weather coming this weekend. Stubborn cloud cover may start to break up, providing more sunshine by Friday afternoon. Temperatures attempt to get to 70 degrees again.

Friday night and Saturday morning look to stay dry for now, prolonging the dry stretch of weather just enough to get our flooded rivers down back to normal.

Summer-like weekend:

A change in the weather pattern allows a lot of heat and humidity to build into the Stateline. While we are looking at a summer-like weekend after many cool days this month, the increase in warmth and moisture leads to showers and storms.

Our highest chance for rain looks to be Saturday, mainly during the afternoon to evening. Thunderstorms are possible, and while severe weather doesn't look likely, heavy rainfall may be a threat in spots. Additional downpours could send rivers back up again.

By Sunday, the storm track looks to move off more to our west, so the day is trending drier. For now, a slight chance for rain remains in the forecast, but Sunday could end up dry. Memorial Day may see hit-or-miss showers, especially in the afternoon. Severe weather chances remain low with the lower rain chances in general. Sunday and Monday look to provide our first 80 degree days of the year.

In addition to the heat, the weather feels summer-like due to the humidity going up. Dew points rise into the low 60's, which is slightly humid by summer standards. However, since it's been a long while since we've had some humid days, we aren't used to the higher humidity yet. Be ready for Sunday and Monday to feel "muggy", even though we aren't seeing the highest of dew points yet.

By next Tuesday, rain showers and storms look possible again, then we may dry out for a couple of days. The heat doesn't go away immediately, though. Temperatures stay in the 80's for highs through next Thursday.