DeKalb County Sheriff’s won’t enforce stay-at-home order

8:54 am Illinois News, Top Stories

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency say it won't enforce the state's stay-at-home order.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it will not shut down houses of worship, arrest church leaders or interrupt services of any denomination unless there's "unimaginable circumstances."

The sheriff's office also said they will not arrest people for not wearing a mask. The sheriff's office said "it is neither practical or legal."

The sheriff's office says they will still respond to calls for service and do reports on complaints as appropriate.

Both the Winnebago and Ogle county sheriff's offices have also said they won't enforce the state's stay-at-home order.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

