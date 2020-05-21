Dairy Depot set to open on Friday

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A summertime favorite is set to open in Loves Park on Friday!



Dairy Depot, located at 5413 North Second Street in Loves Park, will open up at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22.



To help protect employees and customers, Dairy Depot has implemented new health-safety and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help limit touch points between employees and customers, Dairy Depot has added a new credit/debit card payment option from being a “cash only” business. Dairy Depot now accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. New technology tools available through The Parks Chamber of Commerce allow customers to place orders from a safe distance, without having to stand in line at walk-up windows. Yard signs placed all around the building will instruct customers to either:

a. Text the word DAIRYDEPOT to 72727 (customers will immediately receive a link via text to Dairy Depot’s new web-based mobile app that has a new “Place Your Order” feature)

b. Visit DairyDepotLovesPark.com (customers will see a “Place Your Order” button on the landing page)

Dairy Depot employees will then text or call customers on their mobile phones, instructing them that their order is ready for payment and pick up at a designated walk-up window For customers unable to access technology tools to place their orders from a safe distance, signage on walk-up windows will instruct them to use a designated window to “place” their orders, while all other customers will go to the other designated window to “pick up” their orders. Non-slip social-distancing floor decals will be spaced six feet apart going out from each walk-up window, thanking customers for practicing social distancing with us. All employees will be required to take their temperature upon arrival, including when they return from taking breaks. Employees will also be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gloves and masks. Designated employees that interact with customers will not be making ice cream treats, and designated employees making ice cream treats will not be interacting with customers. Employees will ensure that extra cleaning and sanitizing practices will occur in addition to limiting contact with customers. Dairy Depot will continue to follow guidelines set by the State of Illinois and the Winnebago County Health Department. Outdoor seating will not be provided for customers until allowed by the Health Department.

Dairy Depot also announced four new flavors for this summer! The ice cream parlor will be open through September 7.