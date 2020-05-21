City of Rockford waiving permit fees to allow more outdoor seating for restaurants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has announced several steps it's taking to help restaurants with outdoor seating arrangements.



Here's a look at some of the things being done:

Dedicating Public Works and Community and Economic Development staff to facilitate an expedite the approval process for all outdoor seating.

Waiving permit fees associated with establishment of outdoor seating areas for restaurants on public and private property.

Allowing temporary outdoor seating areas in private parking lots, sidewalks, public lots and alley’s (subject to safety standards).

Suspending the liquor license approval process for existing restaurant license holders to expand or create outdoor seating areas.

If you have additional questions, please email businessfirst@rockfordil.gov.