City of Rockford waiving permit fees to allow more outdoor seating for restaurants
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has announced several steps it's taking to help restaurants with outdoor seating arrangements.
Here's a look at some of the things being done:
- Dedicating Public Works and Community and Economic Development staff to facilitate an expedite the approval process for all outdoor seating.
- Waiving permit fees associated with establishment of outdoor seating areas for restaurants on public and private property.
- Allowing temporary outdoor seating areas in private parking lots, sidewalks, public lots and alley’s (subject to safety standards).
- Suspending the liquor license approval process for existing restaurant license holders to expand or create outdoor seating areas.
If you have additional questions, please email businessfirst@rockfordil.gov.