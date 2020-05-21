City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

BELOIT (WREX) — An employee with the City of Beloit has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



A spokesperson with the city says the employee has had no in-person contact with other city employees or the general public.



The spokesperson also says the employee has not been at any city facilities since mid-April.



The individual will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence.



The announcement comes on the same day as the city is able to start reopening as Rock County ended its safer-at-home order.



City leaders announced a plan earlier this week to reopen, too. More information can be found here.