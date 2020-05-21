Changes to state and local reopening plans creates uncertainty for restaurant owners

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Matt Pendergrass owns a total of six restaurants spread across both Winnebago and Ogle County.

"Not that they don't work together, but they do have separate rules," says Pendergrass.

Not only is Pendergrass juggling businesses in multiple communities, he's keeping a pulse on both state and local guidelines of what can and can't open. He says if he can only open his spots to 25%, it won't be enough.

"Until we get to 75% to 100%, it's going to be a struggle for us," says Pendergrass. "No one opens a bar or restaurant to be at 25% or 50% capacity or even a beer garden. Our bills are still 100%."

Pendergrass says what people outside the industry may not realize is the time it takes and how many things go on behind the scenes in reopening a restaurant.

"We need some lead time to get these stores open," says Pendergrass. "I need to know a clear direction of when we're going to open because I need to get food, I need to liquor, and need to get staff. If you only give me four days, that's a lot to do in four days, that's hard to do and pull off."

As the news keeps changing as far as what restaurants will be allowed to do, it's keeping owner s like Pendergrass busy redrawing up their gameplan. However, Pendergrass says the fact there is any movement toward reopening is news he welcomes.

"At least we're all working toward something, we're finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. So that's encouraging."

Winnebago County is expected to learn the specifics of its plan on May 26th.