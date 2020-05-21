CDC offers new guidance for reopening schools and day camps

(WKOW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines to help schools and day camps reopen as coronavirus cases start to decline.

The 60 page document with guidelines for America puts an emphasis on cleaning and sanitation. In schools, there is also a focus on educating about protection.

Teach and reinforce washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes among children and staff.

Teach and reinforce use of face coverings among all staff. Face coverings may be challenging for students (especially younger students) to wear in all-day settings such as school. Face coverings should be worn by staff and encouraged in students (particularly older students) if feasible and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Information should be provided to staff and students on proper use, removal, and washing of cloth face coverings. Face coverings are not recommended for babies or children under the age of 2, or for anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the covering without assistance. Cloth face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected (many people carry COVID-19 but do not have symptoms). Cloth face coverings are not surgical masks, respirators, or personal protective equipment.

Have adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol (for staff and older children who can safely use hand sanitizer), paper towels, tissues, and no-touch trash cans.

Post signs on how to stop the spread of COVID-19, properly wash hands, promote everyday protective measures, and properly wear a face covering.

The guidelines also describe the best way to practice social distancing in a school setting including canceling all field trips and keeping the same student and staffing groupings together throughout the day.

