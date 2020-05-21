Boone County reports 16th COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A 16th resident in Boone County has died from the coronavirus.



The health department did not provide any additional information on the death other than the resident was in their 40s.



Health officials also reported 26 new cases of the virus in the county, bringing the total number of cases up to 354.



The health department is still reporting 2 areas of concerns, Symphony Northwoods and Park Place of Belvidere. 11 of the county's 16 deaths have been residents at Symphony Northwoods, according to health officials.