BELOIT, Wisc. (WREX) — The Beloit Police Department is on the scene of an unknown, ongoing tactical situation.

As of around 1:30 p.m., neither police nor the suspect fired guns.

Police blocked Park Ave from Bellevue Place to Alice Ave. Citizens should avoid the area, police say.

The City of Beloit will host a media briefing at 2 p.m.

This is an ongoing situation. WREX will post updates as soon as they're available.