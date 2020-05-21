Beloit’s two free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites to close

BELOIT, Wisc. (WREX) — Beloit's COVID-19 drive-through testing site will close early on Friday at 3 p.m.

All tests are free while supplies last. A photo I.D. is not required and information shared at the sites is private.

Both locations open on Friday at 11 a.m.

The Wisconsin National Guard administered around 1,500 tests since the site opened a week ago.

The City of Beloit opened two free testing sites at Telfer and Krueger Parks after there was an increase of positive cases in the area.