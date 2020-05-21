Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford receives $30K grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford received a big grant that will make a difference for all guests to enjoy a visit.

Anderson Japanese Gardens announced it received a $30,000 Sustainable Communities Grant thanks to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The grant will be used to complete the 'Walkways for Everyone Project.' That project will include improving guest access by replacing some of the washed-out sections of the gravel pathways in the garden. Those sections will be replaced with exposed aggregate concrete.

“The Garden has proven to be a place of healing; mind, body, and soul and to properly fulfill this need for connection to nature, we need to provide access to ALL who enter the Garden,” said Tom Furst, Anderson Japanese Garden’s board president.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Road in Rockford. The Garden has operated as a not-for-profit since 1998.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is a regional leader in philanthropy that helps meet current and future needs of the people of northern Illinois.