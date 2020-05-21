8 new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, 36 new confirmed cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders give an update on COVID-19 in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, May 21, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new COVID-19 deaths and cases on Thursday.



The health department is announcing 8 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the county up to 52. The age range for the 8 new deaths are from 50-98.



The county also reported 36 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is up to 1,684.



18,635 residents in the county have been tested for the virus, 12,896 tests have come back negative, 4,055 tests are pending and 1,684 tests have come back positive.



There are no new areas of concern.