2020 Ogle County Fair canceled due to pandmeic

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — There will no be fair in Ogle County this year.



The Ogle County Fair Association made the announcement on Thursday. The association says the board voted unanimously to cancel this years fair amid the coronavirus pandemic.



In a press release, the fair association says "the health risks and added layers necessary for safety far outweigh the benefits of having the fair this year."

Board President Tom Simpson shared, “ We could have never expected this to happen but putting our fair goers at risk would never be worth it in the long run. Safety has to come first. We are all looking forward to next year and making it the best fair Ogle County has ever seen.”

Questions can be referred to Ogle County Fair website.