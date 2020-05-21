17th circuit court to reopen in Winnebago and Boone counties on June 1

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The 17th Judicial Circuit in Winnebago County and Boone County will reopen and resume court operations on June 1 with several safety measures in place.

The circuit court announced on Thursday new safety precautions taken at the court facilities. Those steps include wearing a face mask, increased spacing between jurors, more virtual hearings and some court locations or times may be moved or rescheduled.

"We will be returning to essentially a full-time schedule," said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. "The courthouse process is going to look different. I'm confident we can pull together and cooperate with each other to get through this challenging time."

To reduce the number of people in the building, litigants are encouraged not to bring other people to court with them. Anyone in a civil or family case are encouraged not to attend routine court hearings.

The court will not hold any civil jury trials until at least August 3.