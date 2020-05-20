Woollacott one of six NIU athletes to earn special distinction

DEKALB (WREX) — Six Northern Illinois University female student-athletes have been honored with Outstanding Women Student Awards from the University’s Presidential Commission on the Status of Women. The commission recognizes the vital role of university women and the many contributions they make to the Huskie community.

Seniors Myia Starks and Rockford Lutheran grad Abby Woollacott of women’s basketball, Remy Amarteifio and Vivian Overbeck of women’s track and field, Isabela Samudio of women’s golf and Brodie Walker of women’s tennis all earned recognition for their dedication to their sport and the service they provide to the community.

“These women devote themselves to the campus and to the community,” said Laura Vazquez, Board of Trustees Professor in the Department of Communication and chair of the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women. “We are impressed by their contributions and want to recognize them for their efforts. They are impressive, dedicated young who want to contribute to making the world a better place for everyone.”

Starks started all 30 games this season for the women’s basketball team, averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. She earned her second straight Academic All-MAC honor this season and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. Woollacott graduated with a degree in Rehabilitation & Disability Services this spring. She played in 21 games during the 2019-20 season and was named to the women’s basketball Academic All-MAC team for the third consecutive season.

Amarteifio earned Academic All-MAC honors for the indoor track season in 2020 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences. She took third place in the 60-meter hurdles at this season’s MAC Indoor Championships. Amarteifio twice qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in 2018 and 2019, setting the NIU record for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.41 seconds at the 2019 NCAA Preliminary. Overbeck has been named to the Academic All-MAC team for track and field and cross country five times in her career. She took 20th place at this season’s MAC Cross Country Championships to help NIU to a second-place team finish. At the MAC Indoor Track Championships, Overbeck finished fifth in the 5,000 meters and sixth in the 3,000 meters. Overbeck graduated with a degree in Economics.

Samudio graduated with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibility. She holds the NIU women’s golf single-round scoring record with a 67 in the 2017-18 season. Her career stroke average of 78.16 ranks in the top-five all-time at NIU. Samudio contributed to NIU’s three best team finishes at the MAC Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Walker was a two-time Academic All-MAC women’s tennis selection, graduating with a degree in International Politics. Her best season as a Huskie came in 2017-18 when she posted a 16-11 overall record. She finished the 2020 dual season with a 6-6 record, including a 5-1 mark at fourth singles.

The NIU Outstanding Women Student Awards were created in 1980 to foster the development of leadership among women students. Run by the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women, the honors are given on an annual basis to individuals who demonstrate leadership, community involvement and scholarship, and overcoming obstacles in the pursuit of their education.