WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County now has 1,648 cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the daily report from the Winnebago County Health Department.

That means over 24 hours, the county reported 60 new cases. The county has not seen any new deaths over the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the county has decreased, it's now at 13.7 percent.