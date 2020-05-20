Schmelzer named UW-Milwaukee Female Athlete of Year

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — It's constantly go, go, go for McKaela Schmelzer. The Harlem grad plays soccer and basketball for UW-Milwaukee. She was voted as the school's Female Athlete of the Year by her peers.

"Have there been tough days?" she asks. "Of course. Have I been busy from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.? Yeah. Overall I've learned I'm capable of much more than I ever thought possible."

From 6 a.m. basketball practice to class to soccer practice to more class, to weight lifting and studying, Schmelzer admits there are times when some down time sounds nice.

"But it was always on my walks from each place that I'd be like, man I just want to sit down and take a break," she says. "But when you're in the moment at practice or in class, you're just like I'm capable, I'm strong and this is all going to be worth it in the end."

Her soccer career came to a close in the fall. She earned Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference 1st Team. She's just the 2nd player in Lady Panthers history to start every possible game of her soccer career. She has one more year of basketball eligibility remaining, so for the first time, she won't have two sports to play.

"It's sad but I'm also looking forward to it just because I've never been able to focus on a full basketball season," Schmelzer said.

Some summer basketball workouts have already been canceled due to COVID-19, and she misses getting out and playing.

"It's just been lonely," she says from her place in Milwaukee. "And the whole competitiveness, playing against people and being next to people while doing it has been missed. But there has been some good that has come out of it."

She cites self-motivation as one benefit to the current situation. But motivation has never been an issue for McKaela Schmelzer.