Rockford man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Rockford man is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Iowa City in April.

Iowa City police say 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis in the death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.

Bland is awaiting extradition to Johnson County. Police say Winters was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment on April 20.

Two other people, 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa, of Iowa City, and 44-year-old Reginald Little, have also been charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth person is charged with helping Little avoid arrest.

