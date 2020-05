ROCKFORD - (WREX) - No one is hurt in a detached garage fire this evening in Rockford.

According to officials, a call came in for a structure fire in the 800 block of 15th Avenue. When crews got there, the fire was contained to the detached garage.

Crews were able to bring the flames under control quickly while containing them to the garage.

Cost of damage is estimated at $5,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.